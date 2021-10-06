Indicators: Power of CAD
How to DL?
Arnold:
How to DL?
How to DL?
Do you mean Download?
If so please write it.
Download from top left corner of the 1st post.
Can you make the base currency automatically detected from all of your currency power codes into a single indicator to also display a moving average of the power within the window for crossovers visibility instead of the suggested trendline of the example image?
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
- www.mql5.com
To obtain the current market information there are several functions: SymbolInfoInteger(), SymbolInfoDouble() and SymbolInfoString(). The first parameter is the symbol name, the values of the second function parameter can be one of the identifiers of ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER, ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE and ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING. Some symbols...
Nothing in your lagging indicators shows any sort of reversal where you arbitrarily put the arrows. High probability of reversal is nonsense unless you know the conditions required to get the reversal which this does not.
Nick Vendetti #:
Nothing in your lagging indicators shows any sort of reversal where you arbitrarily put the arrows. High probability of reversal is nonsense unless you know the conditions required to get the reversal which this does not.
Good point.
Thank you.
Regards.
Jan.
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Power of CAD:
Power of AUD indicator shows actual strength of currency CAD calculated of 7 pairs that contains CAD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: USD CAD, AUD CAD, CAD JPY, EUR CAD, GBP CAD, NZD CAD, CAD CHF.
Author: JAN OPOCENSKY