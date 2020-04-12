Custom signal
Привет,
Я перехожу по этой ссылке "https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/691", чтобы создать Myoiwn Signal.
Там нет ошибок компиляции, но при исполнении я сталкиваюсь со следующей проблемой:
невозможно загрузить "examples \\ MACD.ex5" [4002].
Здесь, после инициализации Cindicator, любой может мне помочь.
Спасибо и всего наилучшего
Хамид
Your question is not clear: I took the signal module from the article and generated the adviser. The EA works and there are no errors.
Dear Vladimir,
Thank you for your reply, i follow your article, and using your signal module, and i have a same error. the Cicustom creation fails " if(!m_mci.Create(m_symbol.Name(),0,IND_CUSTOM,4,parameters))"
In my moduke, a same issue "m_Fol.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period,IND_CUSTOM,6,parameters)" fails, here after the copy of expert errors.
Thank you
Sorry using your module, it works.
But with my still with issue.
I follow this link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/691" to create Myoiwn Signal.
There's no errors compilation, but in execution i face the following issue:
cannot load "examples\\MACD.ex5" [4002].
here after the Cindicator initialisations, anyone can help me.
Thank you and regards
Hamid