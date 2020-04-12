Custom signal

hi,
I follow this link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/691" to create Myoiwn Signal.
There's no errors compilation, but in execution i face the following issue:
cannot load "examples\\MACD.ex5" [4002].
here after the Cindicator initialisations, anyone can help me.
Thank you and regards
Hamid

bool Follows::InitMyCustomIndicator(CIndicators *indicators)
{
//--- check pointer
if(indicators==NULL)
return(false);
//--- add object to collection
if(!indicators.Add(GetPointer(m_Fol)))
{
printf(__FUNCTION__+": error adding object");
return(false);
}
//--- initialize object
//--- set parameters of the indicator
MqlParam parameters[6];
//---
parameters[0].type=TYPE_STRING;
parameters[0].string_value="Examples\\MACD.ex5";
parameters[1].type=TYPE_INT;
parameters[1].integer_value=m_ma_period;
parameters[2].type=TYPE_INT;
parameters[2].integer_value=m_ma_conteur;
parameters[3].type=TYPE_STRING;
parameters[3].string_value=m_ma_symb_1;
parameters[4].type=TYPE_STRING;
parameters[4].string_value=m_ma_symb_2;
parameters[5].type=TYPE_INT;
parameters[5].integer_value=m_ma_applied;
//--- object initialization

if(!m_Fol.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period,IND_CUSTOM,6,parameters))
{
printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing object");
return(false);
}
//--- number of buffers
if(!m_Fol.NumBuffers(5)) return(false);
//--- ok
return(true);
}
Your question is not clear: I took the signal module from the article and generated the adviser. The EA works and there are no errors.

 
     Dear Vladimir,

        Thank you for your reply, i follow your article, and using your signal module, and i have a same error. the Cicustom creation fails " if(!m_mci.Create(m_symbol.Name(),0,IND_CUSTOM,4,parameters))"

        In my moduke, a same issue "m_Fol.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period,IND_CUSTOM,6,parameters)" fails, here after the copy of expert errors.

       Thank you



 
        Sorry using your module, it works.

        But with my still with issue.

