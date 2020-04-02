Problem with ADX indicator and CopyBuffer function
wmpbass:
Hello, I am new to this and I am trying to do an EA with the ADX indicator, for the signal system I try to use the CopyBuffer function but I cannot get the correct values, I want to use the main line and the level of the indicator to generate a signal when the market is lateralized, example L> 25, but I cannot bring the correct values of the indicator could someone help me?
it gives me values that have nothing to do with reality
These lines are fine, so the culprit is likely elsewhere.
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- Do you create the handle in OnInit and get the buffers in OnTick?
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Hello, I am new to this and I am trying to do an EA with the ADX indicator, for the signal system I try to use the CopyBuffer function but I cannot get the correct values, I want to use the main line and the level of the indicator to generate a signal when the market is lateralized, example L> 25, but I cannot bring the correct values of the indicator could someone help me?
handle3=iADX(NULL,0,ADX_Periodo);
if(handle3==INVALID_HANDLE){ return(INIT_FAILED); }
CopyBuffer(handle3,MAIN_LINE,0,3,adxVal);
CopyBuffer(handle3,PLUSDI_LINE,0,3,plsDI);
CopyBuffer(handle3,MINUSDI_LINE,0,3,minDI); ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true);
ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true);
ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true);
if(adxVal[0]>25)
if(plsDI[0]>minDI[0])
{ buytime1=iTime(Symbol(),TimeFrame,1);
if(Alertas)
Alert(Symbol()+" Buy signal TimeFrame: "+myperiod);...
it gives me values that have nothing to do with reality