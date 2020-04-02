Problem with ADX indicator and CopyBuffer function

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Hello, I am new to this and I am trying to do an EA with the ADX indicator, for the signal system I try to use the CopyBuffer function but I cannot get the correct values, I want to use the main line and the level of the indicator to generate a signal when the market is lateralized, example L> 25, but I cannot bring the correct values ​​of the indicator could someone help me? 


   handle3=iADX(NULL,0,ADX_Periodo);

   if(handle3==INVALID_HANDLE){ return(INIT_FAILED); }


   CopyBuffer(handle3,MAIN_LINE,0,3,adxVal);

   CopyBuffer(handle3,PLUSDI_LINE,0,3,plsDI);

   CopyBuffer(handle3,MINUSDI_LINE,0,3,minDI);  ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true);

  ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true);

  ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true);


   if(adxVal[0]>25)

     if(plsDI[0]>minDI[0])

  {            buytime1=iTime(Symbol(),TimeFrame,1);

if(Alertas)

               Alert(Symbol()+" Buy signal TimeFrame: "+myperiod);...


it gives me values ​​that have nothing to do with reality

 
wmpbass:

Hello, I am new to this and I am trying to do an EA with the ADX indicator, for the signal system I try to use the CopyBuffer function but I cannot get the correct values, I want to use the main line and the level of the indicator to generate a signal when the market is lateralized, example L> 25, but I cannot bring the correct values ​​of the indicator could someone help me? 

it gives me values ​​that have nothing to do with reality

These lines are fine, so the culprit is likely elsewhere.

 
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  2. Do you create the handle in OnInit and get the buffers in OnTick?
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