VPS for MT5

New comment
 

hi 

I am new to MT5 and looking to buy a robot.

Am I right in thinking that having VPS means I can use my autoboots trades without having my laptop open?

Can someone please help me?

thanks

 
alihaydor1:

hi 

I am new to MT5 and looking to buy a robot.

Am I right in thinking that having VPS means I can use my autoboots trades without having my laptop open?

Can someone please help me?

thanks

Yes, that is exactly true.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Yes, that is exactly true.

Thank you for your reply


If I buy a robot and use on my pc. Can I then buy a VPS and then put everything on VPS.

 
alihaydor1:

Thank you for your reply


If I buy a robot and use on my pc. Can I then buy a VPS and then put everything on VPS.

Yes, you buy your MQL5 VPS subscription, then you load your Expert Advisor on a chart, set it up, click the Auto Trading button.



Then you go down in the VPS tab, in the Toolbox window, tick the Migrate experts: account, charts, experts, indicators and settings, option (1) and then the green Migrate button (2).



Finally you check your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals (in the Navigator window) and make sure you have such a message: 



 
does this mean i can have more than one expert advisor running on same forex pair?
 
alihaydor1:
does this mean i can have more than one expert advisor running on same forex pair?

Yes, of course, on various pairs too, but on the same trading account with a MQL5 VPS.

 

Hi need some advice here.. if i did not tick the "allow trading" in the EA common tabs will the EA still work and trades after i have migrated to mql5 vps ? I understand whatever migrated will have autotrading on automatically. in the vps once migrated.


thank you

 
JOLE:

Hi need some advice here.. if i did not tick the "allow trading" in the EA common tabs will the EA still work and trades after i have migrated to mql5 vps ? I understand whatever migrated will have autotrading on automatically. in the vps once migrated.


thank you

Of course not, if you do not tick the: Allow trading option, your EA will not work, locally or on your MQL5 VPS.

New comment