VPS for MT5
hi
I am new to MT5 and looking to buy a robot.
Am I right in thinking that having VPS means I can use my autoboots trades without having my laptop open?
Can someone please help me?
thanks
Yes, that is exactly true.
Thank you for your reply
If I buy a robot and use on my pc. Can I then buy a VPS and then put everything on VPS.
Yes, you buy your MQL5 VPS subscription, then you load your Expert Advisor on a chart, set it up, click the Auto Trading button.
Then you go down in the VPS tab, in the Toolbox window, tick the Migrate experts: account, charts, experts, indicators and settings, option (1) and then the green Migrate button (2).
Finally you check your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals (in the Navigator window) and make sure you have such a message:
does this mean i can have more than one expert advisor running on same forex pair?
Yes, of course, on various pairs too, but on the same trading account with a MQL5 VPS.
Hi need some advice here.. if i did not tick the "allow trading" in the EA common tabs will the EA still work and trades after i have migrated to mql5 vps ? I understand whatever migrated will have autotrading on automatically. in the vps once migrated.
thank you
Of course not, if you do not tick the: Allow trading option, your EA will not work, locally or on your MQL5 VPS.
