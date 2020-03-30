how to transfer VPS
Hi, If I registered an MT4 account to a Virtual VPS for 6 months subscri[tion.. and I am closing that MT4 account. How do I transfer the VPS to a different MT4 account?
Thank you
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Hi, where/how do i access SETTINGS to change?
Settings means: synchronization/migration?
On the same way as you did for old account, or read the following post -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.01.29 18:11
Make sure you've completed all the steps described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 except the last (synchronization) part which is slightly different for MT5.
In MT5 after you've completed the signal setup, tick the Migrate signal: account, signal and settings, option (1) in the VPS tab, down in the toolbox window and then click the green Migrate button (2).
After your migration, right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Journals and check for the following message:
