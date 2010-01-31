MT5 update file reported as virus by AVG
There is no search facility that I can find here. Can we have one soon please? It was something of a pain in the posterior finding this topic.
My recent MT5 live updates have failed too. I just tried installing build 239 from scratch and AVG 8.5 won't allow it, complaining about a Themida infection as above. Install works OK on a sacrificial machine with no anti-virus installed.
I'll now go and find out what AVG 9 makes of it, but at the moment this is a major pain in the posterior!
Jim
There is no search facility that I can find here. Can we have one soon please? It was something of a pain in the posterior finding this topic.
My recent MT5 live updates have failed too. I just tried installing build 239 from scratch and AVG 8.5 won't allow it, complaining about a Themida infection as above. Install works OK on a sacrificial machine with no anti-virus installed.
I'll now go and find out what AVG 9 makes of it, but at the moment this is a major pain in the posterior!
Jim
I run AVG 9 have same problem with MT5 updates.
Yes I had problems as well, but you can easily add the files as an AVG exception.
OK with Avira.
-Jerry
Yes I had problems as well, but you can easily add the files as an AVG exception.
OK with Avira.
-Jerry
I had the same problem, how do I add it to the exceptions. or has the problem been solved? Because it does not let me install the program, thanks?
Money is a lot like people, it tends to go where it is treated best
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Open up tye AVG interface. Click on Tools>Advanced. Go to Resident Shield>Excluded Files and add them in there.I have Terminal.exe, mql5.dll and metaeditor.exe.
The problem probably will never be solved. AVG looks for certain patterns in the code and it could be that by coincidence the genuine code just happens to have those patterns. I was writing some software a few months ago and I included the text 'AUTORUN' within a string I was writing out to a file. When I compiled it I couldn't run the code because it through it up as a virus! Took me ages to find out why. I had to split the word over two lines to get it to work. What is strange however, is that all three MT5 files should be affected. I'm guessing there is a common piece of code that is present in all three. The other thing is that other antivirus programs will probably be OK with it.
Since this may well be a major problem for the roll out of Metatrader, I do suggest the authors take a serious look at the code though.
-Jerry
netconuk:
I'm guessing there is a common piece of code that is present in all three.
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