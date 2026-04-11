Indicators: Demark Trendlines
THX for your good contribution,
I made for some revisions for myself as stated below :
input int LevDP=2; // Fractal Period or Levels Demark Point
input int qSteps=1; // Number Trendlines per UpTrend or DownTrend
input int BackStep=0; // Number of Steps Back
input int showBars=500; // Bars Back To Draw
input int Frac_Sign=194; // Fractal Point Sign(orig:158) //added & revised
input color UpTrendColor = clrAqua; // revised for my eyes
input color DownTrendColor = clrYellow; // revised for my eyes
input int TrendlineWidth = 2;
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE TrendlineStyle=STYLE_SOLID;
input string UniqueID = "TrendLINE"; // Indicator unique ID
...
int OnInit()
{
SetIndexBuffer(0,Buf1);
ArraySetAsSeries(Buf1,true);
SetIndexBuffer(1,Buf2);
ArraySetAsSeries(Buf2,true);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,Frac_Sign); // revised
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,Frac_Sign); // revised
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
THX for your good contribution, I made for some revisions for myself as stated below :
You're welcome. I always revise my indies too as you can see with this indicator . The Trendlines in Demark indicator are better than any other automatic trend lines.
In Uptrend- high to low. red lines
In Downtrend- low to high. blue lines
Its good for breakouts in trending conditions.
I received a loss of 3 stars as soon as i posted. I guess they didn't like my modification of Demark Lines below:
I dont use Channel line because you can break through in the opposite direction in wrong trend using it as support.
I dont use stop and take lines because I set these conditions myself.
I dont use Horizontal Line because I replaced it with this
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/17118 but I swapped the Lines for arrows and removed the Fill and added alerts.
Now it looks like this https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/11561183/usdjpy-h4-metaquotes-software-corp
- www.mql5.com
@rossforex, Thanks for coding and posting your Demark Lines indicator source code.
I've taken the liberty of adding Demark Lines Targets to your code:
As you can see, I've also truncated the trendlines. The new inputs are fairly self-explanatory but the TPlineLength input also controls the projection of trendlines into the future.
Two new Buffers, 4 and 5, store the target prices as LongTP and ShortTP, respectively. Those are "hidden" Buffers for use with iCustom() in an EA─to avoid having to use GlobalVariables.
In the case that multiple trendlines per side are selected in the inputs, the targets are only calculated using the current trendlines. A precise definition of Demark Lines Targets can be found at:
https://forex-strategies-revealed.com/files/user/TDTL.pdf
Just note that I coded over the weekend. Therefore, this edited version has only been tested in the visualizer.
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Demark Trendlines:
Demark Trendlines from Demark Lines for Mt5
Author: rossforex