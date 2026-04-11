Indicators: Demark Trendlines

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Demark Trendlines:

Demark Trendlines from Demark Lines for Mt5

Demark Trendlines

Author: rossforex

 

THX for your good contribution, 

I made for some revisions for myself as stated below : 

input int    LevDP=2;         // Fractal Period or Levels Demark Point
input int    qSteps=1;        // Number  Trendlines per UpTrend or DownTrend
input int    BackStep=0;      // Number of Steps Back
input int    showBars=500;    // Bars Back To Draw
input int    Frac_Sign=194;   // Fractal Point Sign(orig:158) //added & revised 

input color  UpTrendColor       = clrAqua;       // revised for my eyes
input color  DownTrendColor     = clrYellow;  // revised for my eyes
input int    TrendlineWidth     = 2;
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE TrendlineStyle=STYLE_SOLID;
input string  UniqueID  = "TrendLINE"; // Indicator unique ID

...


int OnInit()
  {
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Buf1);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buf1,true);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Buf2);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buf2,true);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,Frac_Sign);  // revised
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,Frac_Sign); // revised

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

 
nail sertoglu:

THX for your good contribution, I made for some revisions for myself as stated below : 


You're welcome. I always revise my indies too as you can see with this indicator .  The Trendlines in Demark indicator are better than any other automatic trend lines.

In Uptrend- high  to low.   red lines

In Downtrend- low to high. blue lines

Its good for breakouts in trending conditions.


I received a loss of 3 stars as soon as i posted.  I guess they didn't like my modification of Demark Lines below:

I dont use Channel line because you can break through in the opposite direction in wrong trend using it as support.

I dont use stop and take lines because I set these conditions myself.

I dont use Horizontal Line because I replaced it with this

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/17118  but I swapped the Lines for arrows and removed the Fill and added alerts.

Now it looks like this https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/11561183/usdjpy-h4-metaquotes-software-corp

Support ressitance - Barry (extended)
Support ressitance - Barry (extended)
  • www.mql5.com
Existing versions of this indicator are using built in fractals to find out the possible support and resistance. This version changes that: instead of using fixed period for fractal calculations, this version allows any period for that. That way you can choose whatever "level" of fractal you want to use for possible support resistance...
 

@rossforex, Thanks for coding and posting your Demark Lines indicator source code.

I've taken the liberty of adding Demark Lines Targets to your code:

Demark_targets

As you can see, I've also truncated the trendlines. The new inputs are fairly self-explanatory but the TPlineLength input also controls the projection of trendlines into the future.

Two new Buffers, 4 and 5, store the target prices as LongTP and ShortTP, respectively. Those are "hidden" Buffers for use with iCustom() in an EA─to avoid having to use GlobalVariables.

In the case that multiple trendlines per side are selected in the inputs, the targets are only calculated using the current trendlines. A precise definition of Demark Lines Targets can be found at:

https://forex-strategies-revealed.com/files/user/TDTL.pdf

Just note that I coded over the weekend. Therefore, this edited version has only been tested in the visualizer. 

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