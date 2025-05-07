Indicators: Arrow and Smile
I corrected the program.
This is an interesting indicator, but you should be careful when the price changes rapidly because it repaints.
Files:
Arrows_Smile.mq4 26 kb
Meta2:
Hello, after compiling I get 3 warnings !! Please can you check the code?
warnings will be ok.
Naguisa Unada:
tks a lot.
Good morning!
Do you have the trend indicator?
Hi,
Can anyone tell me how to use this indicator? I've downloaded and added it to window chart but nothing show :(
Hello.you have this indicator Mt5
It print nothing on the chart.
Arrow and Smile:
Arrow for input and Smile for output.
Author: Jing Jie Huang