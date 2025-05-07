Indicators: Arrow and Smile

New comment
 

Arrow and Smile:

Arrow for input and Smile for output.

Arrow and Smile

Author: Jing Jie Huang

 
Hello, after compiling I get 3 warnings !! Please can you check the code?
 

I corrected the program.

This is an interesting indicator, but you should be careful when the price changes rapidly because it repaints.
Files:
Arrows_Smile.mq4  26 kb
 
Meta2:
Hello, after compiling I get 3 warnings !! Please can you check the code?

warnings will be ok.

 
Naguisa Unada:

I corrected the program.

This is an interesting indicator, but you should be careful when the price changes rapidly because it repaints.

tks a lot.

 

Good morning!
Do you have the trend indicator?


 

Hi,

Can anyone tell me how to use this indicator? I've downloaded and added it to window chart but nothing show :( 

 
Hello.you have this indicator Mt5
 
It print nothing on the chart. 
New comment