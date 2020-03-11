What does tell us "whether an opposite movement is a retracement or reversal" ?
There is the primary trend (uptrend/bullish; downloand/bearish), and there is the secondary trend.
Secondary trend is usually going within the primary trend, for example: retracement (correction, bear market rally, and more).
Look at this article, and at this page.
- www.investopedia.com
There is the primary trend (uptrend/bullish; downloand/bearish), and there is the secondary trend.
Secondary trend is usually going within the primary trend, for example: retracement (correction, bear market rally, and more).
Look at this article, and at this page.
thanks, useful
Guys
There should be something, a little bit clue that tells "whether an opposite movement is a retracement or reversal"
What is it?
What makes a movement reversal or retracement,
forexample in here below. ATR increases and so on but what is the main clue...
Market price movement is a group of many different waves. Small waves inside bigger waves. To be able to predict an opposite movement in the current timeframe you should use higher timeframes (Bigger waves) data. Use higher timeframe charts data for your indicators and draw trend lines and channels on them to be able to catch the overall trend and understand the price oscillation range. Predict the next move of the market then use lower timeframes (Smaller waves) to find your exact entry point.
- www.mql5.com
Read the future using your crystal ball. It the market only move a little (relative to the main trend,) and then resumes, it's a retracement.
Read the future using your crystal ball.
It is forbidden to traders, be aware getting caught, tied to the pole and set on fire.
we only use science and math not magic.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Guys
There should be something, a little bit clue that tells "whether an opposite movement is a retracement or reversal"
What is it?
What makes a movement reversal or retracement,
forexample in here below. ATR increases and so on but what is the main clue...