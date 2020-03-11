What does tell us "whether an opposite movement is a retracement or reversal" ?

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Guys

There should be something, a little bit clue that tells "whether an opposite movement is a retracement or reversal"

What is it?

What makes  a movement reversal or retracement,

forexample in here below. ATR increases and so on but what is the main clue...



 

There is the primary trend (uptrend/bullish; downloand/bearish), and there is the secondary trend.
Secondary trend is usually going within the primary trend, for example: retracement (correction, bear market rally, and more).
Look at this article, and at this page.

What's the Difference Between Retracement and Reversal?
What's the Difference Between Retracement and Reversal?
  • www.investopedia.com
Most of us have wondered whether a decline in the price of a stock we're holding is long-term or a mere market hiccup. Some of us have sold stock in such a situation, only to see it rise to new highs just days later. This scenario can be frustrating and all too common. While it can't be totally avoided, if you know how to identify and trade...
 
Sergey Golubev:

There is the primary trend (uptrend/bullish; downloand/bearish), and there is the secondary trend.
Secondary trend is usually going within the primary trend, for example: retracement (correction, bear market rally, and more).
Look at this article, and at this page.

thanks, useful 

 
MEHMET FATIH BARUT:

Guys

There should be something, a little bit clue that tells "whether an opposite movement is a retracement or reversal"

What is it?

What makes  a movement reversal or retracement,

forexample in here below. ATR increases and so on but what is the main clue...



Market price movement is a group of many different waves. Small waves inside bigger waves. To be able to predict an opposite movement in the current timeframe you should use higher timeframes (Bigger waves) data. Use higher timeframe charts data for your indicators and draw trend lines and channels on them to be able to catch the overall trend and understand the price oscillation range. Predict the next move of the market then use lower timeframes (Smaller waves) to find your exact entry point.

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Chart Timeframes
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Chart Timeframes
  • www.mql5.com
All predefined timeframes of charts have unique identifiers. The PERIOD_CURRENT identifier means the current period of a chart, at which a mql5-program is running.
 
MEHMET FATIH BARUT: a little bit clue that tells "whether an opposite movement is a retracement or reversal"

Read the future using your crystal ball. It the market only move a little (relative to the main trend,) and then resumes, it's a retracement.

 
William Roeder:

Read the future using your crystal ball. 

It is forbidden to traders, be aware getting caught, tied to the pole and  set on fire.

we only use science and math not magic.

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