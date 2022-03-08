How to turn off EA without closing chart?
How to turn off EA without closing chart? Someone tell me please?
Remove the EA from the chart.
How to turn off EA without closing chart? Someone tell me please?
I myself using MQL5 VPS and I have my EA trading environment migrated to the virtual server, so when I want to stop my EA I go to my MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Stop Server.
When I want to resume trading, I choose >> Start Server.
This can also be done through MQL5.com website, without having physical contact with your MT4/5 terminal, even through your mobile phone.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
This way you don't need to load your EA and settings and click or unclick the Auto Trading button ever again.
I myself using MQL5 VPS and I have my EA trading environment migrated to the virtual server, so when I want to stop my EA I go to my MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Stop Server.
When I want to resume trading, I choose >> Start Server.
This can also be done through MQL5.com website, without having physical contact with your MT4/5 terminal, even through your mobile phone.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
This way you don't need to load your EA and settings and click or unclick the Auto Trading button ever again.
What line of code would remove the EA ? Or is it impossible to remove an EA from its own code ?
What line of code would remove the EA ? Or is it impossible to remove an EA from its own code ?
do you have any comamnd to stop EA and start EA at command level ?
The reason I ask is to run this command in a scheduler to stop EA at certain time and close at certain time.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use