How do I load an EA without any input prompt?
Every time I load an EA into a chart, a dialog pops up.
I don't need to add any input, I just want it to run right away without my clicking OK.
I can't find any way to achieve that in the documentation. Is there a way?
TIA
Why am I being mocked?
Why am I being treated this way?
Have I disrespected anyone in this community?
Have I violated any rule?
Have I failed to respond to anyone who ever addressed me or have I ever responded to anyone in an inappropriate way?
What is the reason, meaning or purpose of this behavior towards me?
You asked a question, I answered. No need to make a fuss, it was only a joke. It was late for me and I was in a teasing mood.
But yes there is a way.
Yes.
lol..
You are literally over reacting..
You didn't ask for a how? you asked if its possible. The logical extension of your query after Alain's response should have been "How" and hope you find the programmer's guild in a good mode.
That being said.. The "How"
Go through your code input parameters, where it says input is what you need to take a look it.
Go through your code input parameters, where it says input is what you need to take a look it.
I don't know that you can do anything there to stop the window opening. Of course I can be wrong.
The only way I know of to stop the window from opening.....
Load the EA on a chart and set it up as required.
Save the chart set-up as a template.
Apply the template to a chart and the EA will initialize without the window popping up.
You see you know
My bad!! I was commenting on the input part and missed the whole dialog box thing.
Template workaround is great but would not it more time /effort than clicking OK?
Just saying!!
Well, I was just answering the question regarding loading an EA without the window popping up.
Mind you, it may be quicker than if you have to open the navigator window, select experts, scroll down and find the EA, double click the EA, click OK.
Try it before "saying".
An other way to go fast is just to set a hotkey to the EA. So after the hotkey, you just have to press Enter. No mouse needed.
Then you can combine both approach, code a script to attach a template to a chart, set a hotkey to the script, even faster.
Or if you need to attach an EA to all open charts, for example, just make a script to do it. Optionally use a hotkey too. All depends of the needs.
It took me more time to answer on this topic than to code it, if coding is necessary at all.
