Change Time Frame Hotkey for MT4?

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Hi!

Instead of hovering my mouse to change the time frame, is there a single hotkey i can set or press to change time frame? 

If yes, can i also choose if this hotkey changes timeframe for all my charts or just the chart im viewing? thank you!

for Mt4
 

Yes please see:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chartevents

#define KEY_NUMPAD_5       12
#define KEY_LEFT           37
#define KEY_UP             38
#define KEY_RIGHT          39
#define KEY_DOWN           40
#define KEY_NUMLOCK_DOWN   98
#define KEY_NUMLOCK_LEFT  100
#define KEY_NUMLOCK_5     101
#define KEY_NUMLOCK_RIGHT 102
#define KEY_NUMLOCK_UP    104
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   Print("The expert with name ",MQL5InfoString(MQL5_PROGRAM_NAME)," is running");
//--- enable object create events
   ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,true);
//--- enable object delete events
   ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,true);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // Event identifier  
                  const long& lparam,   // Event parameter of long type
                  const double& dparam, // Event parameter of double type
                  const string& sparam  // Event parameter of string type
                  )
  {
//--- the left mouse button has been pressed on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      Print("The coordinates of the mouse click on the chart are: x = ",lparam,"  y = ",dparam);
     }
//--- the mouse has been clicked on the graphic object
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
      Print("The mouse has been clicked on the object with name '"+sparam+"'");
     }
//--- the key has been pressed
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)
     {
      switch(lparam)
        {
         case KEY_NUMLOCK_LEFT:  Print("The KEY_NUMLOCK_LEFT has been pressed");   break;
         case KEY_LEFT:          Print("The KEY_LEFT has been pressed");           break;
         case KEY_NUMLOCK_UP:    Print("The KEY_NUMLOCK_UP has been pressed");     break;
         case KEY_UP:            Print("The KEY_UP has been pressed");             break;
         case KEY_NUMLOCK_RIGHT: Print("The KEY_NUMLOCK_RIGHT has been pressed");  break;
         case KEY_RIGHT:         Print("The KEY_RIGHT has been pressed");          break;
         case KEY_NUMLOCK_DOWN:  Print("The KEY_NUMLOCK_DOWN has been pressed");   break;
         case KEY_DOWN:          Print("The KEY_DOWN has been pressed");           break;
         case KEY_NUMPAD_5:      Print("The KEY_NUMPAD_5 has been pressed");       break;
         case KEY_NUMLOCK_5:     Print("The KEY_NUMLOCK_5 has been pressed");      break;
         default:                Print("Some not listed key has been pressed");
        }
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- the object has been deleted
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)
     {
      Print("The object with name ",sparam," has been deleted");
     }
//--- the object has been created
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)
     {
      Print("The object with name ",sparam," has been created");
     }
//--- the object has been moved or its anchor point coordinates has been changed
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG)
     {
      Print("The anchor point coordinates of the object with name ",sparam," has been changed");
     }
//--- the text in the Edit of object has been changed
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT)
     {
      Print("The text in the Edit field of the object with name ",sparam," has been changed");
     }
  }

You can edit the switch cases with :

ChartSetSymbolPeriod()
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations/chartsetsymbolperiod
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Types of Chart Events
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Types of Chart Events
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Types of Chart Events - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
is there an already made indicator that i can download and load it to my chart?
 
Why complicate things, just click on the TF you want. Timeframes
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