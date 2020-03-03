Frustrating Trades!!
Twice today I have entered a buy stop well above where the price was and for some reason both trades were executed well below these prices... see attached screenshot... buy stop entered at 1.27677. The price only ever got up to 1.27539 when it triggered the buy... of course it reversed!!
I know this is a demo account but what if this was real? Who sorts this out? Has anyone had this happen before?
Thanks
High spread?
There is no screenshot attached.
Sorry, file attached now
Alain Verleyen:
Thats a hell of a spread :(
There is no screenshot attached.
The order was opened at 34 minutes after the start of the day. Most brokers with variable spread widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes. My GBPJPY (OANDA) shows average spread = 26 points, but average maximum spread = 134. My GBPUSD averages 9.8 pips at end of day.
The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is, Tools → Options (Control-O) → charts → Show ask line.
That's not a screenshot, it's a photo
Yes but that's certainly the explanation. At the time of your photo, the spread was 10 pips on GBPUSD, so it would not be surprising it was going up to 16 pip at one point.
I know... I couldn't screen grab it with the pop up box showing so had to take a photo :) Cheers
