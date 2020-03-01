Signal Reliability Color
It was described on this post :
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
Discussion thread: Signals - Reliability
- 2017.10.17
- www.mql5.com
It was described on this post :
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
Discussion thread: Signals - Reliability
Could not find the answer to my question.... What are the difference between these tow colors?
Which one i more reliable... Dark Orange or Light Orange
Could not find the answer to my question.... What are the difference between these tow colors?
Which one i more reliable... Dark Orange or Light Orange
I guess the things are quite intuitive.
Red is a a color indicating danger: as the color becomes lighter (dark orange) until it turns green filling the bar, this should indicate an increase in the signal reliability at least from what you can intuitively understand.
Could not find the answer to my question.... What are the difference between these tow colors?
Which one i more reliable... Dark Orange or Light Orange
Bad the to the left (red), good to the right (green).
I guess the things are quite intuitive.
Red is a a color indicating danger: as the color becomes lighter (dark orange) until it turns green filling the bar, this should indicate an increase in the signal reliability at least from what you can intuitively understand.
This makes sense to me.... Thanks
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Hi everyone,
In MQL5 signal reliability colors, what are the difference between these tow colors?
Dark Orange and Light Orange.
Thanks