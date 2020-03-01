Signal Reliability Color

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Hi everyone,

In MQL5 signal reliability colors, what are the difference between these tow colors?


Dark Orange and Light Orange.


Light Orange

Dark Orange



Thanks

 

It was described on this post :
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined

Discussion thread: Signals - Reliability

MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
  • 2017.10.17
  • www.mql5.com
A new version of the Signals service for the MetaTrader platforms has been launched on the MQL5.com website...
 
Sergey Golubev:

It was described on this post :
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined

Discussion thread: Signals - Reliability


Could not find the answer to my question.... What are the difference between these tow colors?


Which one i more reliable... Dark Orange or Light Orange

 
Husain Dana:


Could not find the answer to my question.... What are the difference between these tow colors?


Which one i more reliable... Dark Orange or Light Orange

I guess the things are quite intuitive.

Red is a a color indicating danger: as the color becomes lighter (dark orange) until it turns green filling the bar, this should indicate an increase in the signal reliability at least from what you can intuitively understand.

 
Husain Dana:


Could not find the answer to my question.... What are the difference between these tow colors?


Which one i more reliable... Dark Orange or Light Orange

Bad the to the left (red), good to the right (green).

 
Carmine Pinto:

I guess the things are quite intuitive.

Red is a a color indicating danger: as the color becomes lighter (dark orange) until it turns green filling the bar, this should indicate an increase in the signal reliability at least from what you can intuitively understand.


This makes sense to me.... Thanks

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