Indicators: Time Frame Changer

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Time Frame Changer:

I recently needed an indicator that, once placed in a window, is able to change the Time Frame of all open windows. In addition, I wanted this indicator to be able to react to Metatrader's Time Frame selection bar. Despite my various searches, I couldn't find anything suitable. So I decided to develop my own indicator. I propose it to you here.

Time Frame Changer

Author: Philippe Raviart

 

Hi, 

Thank you for the indicator. 

I have just downloaded it and I can see in the journal that bars for each time frame and currency has been important but I can not see this button on the right which you have on the screen. 

Could you assist ?

Regards,

 
Hipcio_Puff:

Hi, 

Thank you for the indicator. 

I have just downloaded it and I can see in the journal that bars for each time frame and currency has been important but I can not see this button on the right which you have on the screen. 

Could you assist ?

Regards,

Are you talking about the currency list window ?

 
Thank you for the indicator. 
 
Great work, thanks for this. It works like lightning.
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