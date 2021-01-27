Indicators: Time Frame Changer
Hi,
Thank you for the indicator.
I have just downloaded it and I can see in the journal that bars for each time frame and currency has been important but I can not see this button on the right which you have on the screen.
Could you assist ?
Regards,
Hipcio_Puff:
Hi,
Thank you for the indicator.
I have just downloaded it and I can see in the journal that bars for each time frame and currency has been important but I can not see this button on the right which you have on the screen.
Could you assist ?
Regards,
Are you talking about the currency list window ?
Thank you for the indicator.
Great work, thanks for this. It works like lightning.
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Time Frame Changer:
I recently needed an indicator that, once placed in a window, is able to change the Time Frame of all open windows. In addition, I wanted this indicator to be able to react to Metatrader's Time Frame selection bar. Despite my various searches, I couldn't find anything suitable. So I decided to develop my own indicator. I propose it to you here.
Author: Philippe Raviart