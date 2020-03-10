my withdraw is locked - page 2

Youssef Bouregba:

Why did they tell me 48 hours

12 days no reponse from service desk
 
Maybe they meant 48 days

Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked".

Rui Pedro Goncalves Da Cruz Moreira Da Silva, 2019.12.11 13:20

Just a update.

After 48 days, MQL5 has verified my account and now I can withdraw.

Sorry but it's so catastrophic support, it's better to laugh.
 
18 days no reponse 
 
finally the problem is solved Although I did not understand the reason for removing part of my commission
 
So how did it take total ? 
 
770 usd i received only 610 usd

 
MQL5.com keeps 20% commission on anything that is sold/rented through their website.

