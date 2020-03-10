my withdraw is locked - page 2
Why did they tell me 48 hours
This was an automated message.
12 days no reponse from service desk
Maybe they meant 48 days
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked".
Rui Pedro Goncalves Da Cruz Moreira Da Silva, 2019.12.11 13:20
Just a update.
After 48 days, MQL5 has verified my account and now I can withdraw.
So how did it take total ?
770 usd i received only 610 usd
770 usd i received only 610 usd
MQL5.com keeps 20% commission on anything that is sold/rented through their website.