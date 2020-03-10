my withdraw is locked

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i received one but second is not at same paypal ;i wrote to  service desk 21/02 but no reponse for now 
 

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why service desk non respond 
 
Youssef Bouregba:
i received one but second is not at same paypal ;i wrote to  service desk 21/02 but no reponse for now 

i guess your signal clients reported you to metaquotes

 
Badis Brahimi:

i guess your signal clients reported you to metaquotes

no already mql5 cut 144  usd  from my commission 

 
Youssef Bouregba:

no already mql5 cut 144  usd  from my commission 

Youssef Bouregba:
i received one but second is not at same paypal ;i wrote to  service desk 21/02 but no reponse for now 


The second paypal account that you used to widhrawl,it has the same email ? Or you widhrawl to a new email ?

 
Sayadi Achraf:


The second paypal account that you used to widhrawl,it has the same email ? Or you widhrawl to a new email ?

same email 

 
6 days no reponse .
 
7 days no reponse
 
Youssef Bouregba:
7 days no reponse

The average Service Desk response time is 1-2 weeks or more in some cases, it will not speed up thing if you continue counting the days.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

The average Service Desk response time is 1-2 weeks or more in some cases, it will not speed up thing if you continue counting the days.

Why did they tell me 48 hours

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