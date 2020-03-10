my withdraw is locked
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i received one but second is not at same paypal ;i wrote to service desk 21/02 but no reponse for now
i guess your signal clients reported you to metaquotes
i guess your signal clients reported you to metaquotes
no already mql5 cut 144 usd from my commission
no already mql5 cut 144 usd from my commission
i received one but second is not at same paypal ;i wrote to service desk 21/02 but no reponse for now
The second paypal account that you used to widhrawl,it has the same email ? Or you widhrawl to a new email ?
The second paypal account that you used to widhrawl,it has the same email ? Or you widhrawl to a new email ?
same email
7 days no reponse
The average Service Desk response time is 1-2 weeks or more in some cases, it will not speed up thing if you continue counting the days.
The average Service Desk response time is 1-2 weeks or more in some cases, it will not speed up thing if you continue counting the days.
Why did they tell me 48 hours
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