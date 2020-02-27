how to end my ontick function after triggered
hi im trying to end the void ontick function just after my Stop Loss has been set. Sorry im a newbie and still learning.
Im using a strategy quaint moving average strategy and i want to add a trailing stop loss to the code. i think the only was is to end the void ontick function once the rule is completed..
please help of possible.
I can't be bothered to read your code because of all the empty lines, you will find many people feel the same.
If you want the OnTick function to stop execution for that tick, then use
return;
Thanks mate i know i have to put return; there somewhere i have tried and tried.. too novice to know what i need to do, ive only just started to look at code..
Just trying to learn..
hi im trying to end the void ontick function just after my Stop Loss has been set. Sorry im a newbie and still learning.
Im using a strategy quaint moving average strategy and i want to add a trailing stop loss to the code. i think the only was is to end the void ontick function once the rule is completed..
please help of possible.
when you post code use command Alt+S and insert your code properly and it will be easier readable!
Always end your OnTick function as Keith wrote
void OnTick() { //-Do stuff here //.. //.. return;//Stop }
void OnTick() { sqInitStart(); sqManageOrders(MagicLong); openingOrdersAllowed = sqHandleTradingOptions(); //------------------------ // Rule: Trading signals //------------------------ // init signals on every tick LongEntrySignal = ((sqMA(NULL,0, FastEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, LongEMAShift+1) < sqMA(NULL,0, SlowEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, LongEMAShift+1)) && (sqMA(NULL,0, FastEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, LongEMAShift) > sqMA(NULL,0, SlowEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, LongEMAShift))); //------------------------ // Rule: Long entry //------------------------ if ((LongEntrySignal && (!(ShortEntrySignal)))) { // Action #1 sqClosePosition(OrderLots(), // size: SQ.Formulas.CloseSize.FullPosition MagicShort, // magic number "Current", // symbol -1, // direction "" // comment ); // Action #2 _ticket = sqOpenOrder(OP_BUY, "Current", mmLots, 0, MagicLong, "", 0, false, LongAllowDplTrd, CLR_NONE); if(_ticket > 0 && OrderSelect(_ticket, SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { // set or initialize all order exit methods (SL, PT, Trailing Stop, Exit After Bars, etc.) // StopLoss & ProfitTarget // ExitAfterBars initialization sqSetGlobalVariable(_ticket, "ExitAfterBars", LongExitAfterBars); } } //------------------------ // Rule: Long - MoveSL2BE //------------------------ if ((sqMarketPositionIsLong(MagicLong, "Current", "") && (sqGetBid("Current") >= (sqGetOrderOpenPrice("Current", MagicLong, 1, "") + sqConvertToRealPips("Current", MoveSL2BEAtPips))))) { // Action #1 // Move SL to if(sqSelectOrder(MagicLong, "Current", 1, "")) { sqOrderModifySL(OrderTicket(), sqConvertToRealPips(OrderSymbol(), AddPipsToSL), SLPTTYPE_RANGE); } return;//Stop }
thanks for helping, much appreciated..
above ive entered return;//Stop with no luck,
maybe its in the wrong spot or im just clueless..
any hints..?
editor says
'}' - unexpected end of program DAN.mq4 6086 1
'{' - unbalanced parentheses DAN.mq4 155 15
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hi im trying to end the void ontick function just after my Stop Loss has been set. Sorry im a newbie and still learning.
Im using a strategy quaint moving average strategy and i want to add a trailing stop loss to the code. i think the only was is to end the void ontick function once the rule is completed..
please help of possible.