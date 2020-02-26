What does the MagicNumber and Identifier mean in MT4 EA's?
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magic number is a number that allows you to identify if a order was created by your expert or not.
for example think you have a expert with opens and closes orders based on 2 ma crossing. and you also some other experts working on the same chart, at closing condition how you going to know which orders are for your ma expert so you can avoid closing other experts trades ? that is were magic number comes in.
about identifier i have no knowledge, it seems to be created with coder and may be used for many things for example creating object names so you can delete all objects containing that identifier in name at the deinit.
i hope my answers be helpfull
Hello,
To tell you very simply, the magic numbers identify specific charts. You need to use different/unique magic numbers in order to avoid any conflicts between multiple EAs.
Cheers.
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Does changing the values on MagicNumber and Identifier give you different results?