Difference between EURUSD. and EURUSD
Exist some difference? why I see in some history tab EURUSD. (with a dot) and others only EURUSD. Thank you
Those pairs may be different by specifications -
Anyway, you should ask the broker about why they are using (the reason) suffixes and prefixes for some pairs.
Sergey Golubev:
Those pairs may be different by specifications -
Anyway, you should ask the broker about why they are using (the reason) suffixes and prefixes for some pairs.
I see that difference here in this website, in the history trading of some signal providers.
Catbug1618:Signal providers are using the brokers, and all the symbols/pairs/specifications are related to the brokers only (it is nothing to do with Metatrader and with this website).

So, it is better to ask the brokers about why they are doing it.
Besides, if you are going to subscribe to the signal so it is better to use same broker with same account type for example.
