How to Code OrderDeletion on Specific Pair!! PLEASE HELP!!
- Your code breaks if you have positions open on other symbols.
I am trying to code a break out EA that uses a BuyStop and a SellStop 1pip away from price. The problem is once one of the orders gets triggered I would like the other order to DELETE.
This is what I have so far:
But it instead closes one order before it even enters a position (PositionsTotal hits 1)
Please insert the code using the button (I corrected your message). For reliability, you need to use the following algorithm: in OnTradeTransaction, catch the transaction TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD. If the transaction DEAL_ENTRY_IN generated the transaction and the symbol of the transaction and the magic number of the transaction match your settings, then you can start deleting pending orders.
