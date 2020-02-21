How to Code OrderDeletion on Specific Pair!! PLEASE HELP!!

How to Code OrderDeletion on Specific Pair!! PLEASE HELP!!

I am trying to code a break out EA that uses a BuyStop and a SellStop 1pip away from price. The problem is once one of the orders gets triggered I would like the other order to DELETE.

This is what I have so far:

      //Close All Other Orders();
   int pos_total=PositionsTotal();
   if(pos_total = 1)
     {
      (int i=ord_total-1;i>=0;i--)
      {
         ulong ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);
         if(OrderSelect(ticket) && OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL)==Symbol())
           {
            CTrade *trade=new CTrade();
            trade.OrderDelete(ticket);
            delete trade;
           }
        }
     }

But it instead closes one order before it even enters a position (PositionsTotal hits 1)

  2. Your code breaks if you have positions open on other symbols.
 
Please insert the code using the button Code(I corrected your message). For reliability, you need to use the following algorithm: in OnTradeTransaction, catch the transaction TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD. If the transaction DEAL_ENTRY_IN generated the transaction and the symbol of the transaction and the magic number of the transaction match your settings, then you can start deleting pending orders.

