How to contact a moderator to complain private spam messages with injuries

New comment
[Deleted]  

Hello,

How can I contact a modetor to complaint against a user that is sending me injuries with private messages?

Kindly tell me how, or should I make a denounce to local authorities? 

 
Antony Colitto:

Hello,

How can I contact a modetor to complaint against a user that is sending me injuries with private messages?

Kindly tell me how, or should I make a denounce to local authorities? 

Ignore him/her.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Ignore him/her.


I do not think this is the way to solve abusive, spam or aggressive private messages

Moderators and site admins should have the means to mediate in this kind of cases. If the case has been confirmed and deliberated, moderators should ban the user / report his IP to the victim to make a denounce to local authorities. Please collaborate as needed to protect great mql5 users. 

 
Aureli_G2V:


I do not think this is the way to solve abusive, spam or aggressive private messages

Moderators and site admins should have the means to mediate in this kind of cases. If the case has been confirmed and deliberated, moderators should ban the user / report his IP to the victim to make a denounce to local authorities. Please collaborate as needed to protect great mql5 users. 

Moderators moderate the forum and not the private messages between the users.

We can ban of course a user if threatens another user, but the 'victim' can also remove the user in question from the friends list and ignore the messages if they are not that abusive.

 
It would be useful if you could complain about abusive private messages. MQL5 is not like other platforms. I've had guys sending me pictures of their kids and begging for money. Finally I blocked all new private messages but the older contacts can still message me. Try to ignore them both good and bad messages because if you are a trader then it can only harm your trading.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Moderators moderate the forum and not the private messages between the users.

We can ban of course a user if threatens another user, but the 'victim' can also remove the user in question from the friends list and ignore the messages if they are not that abusive.

You can allow "Friends" only to send you private messages. And remove from this list any "friend" abusing.

But that's not suitable to everyone, personally I can't restrict private messages to my "Friends" only, and there is no way to block an individual.

Please use your great influence on Metquotes to improve that. 

 
Alain Verleyen:

You can allow "Friends" only to send you private messages. And remove from this list any "friend" abusing.

But that's not suitable to everyone, personally I can't restrict private messages to my "Friends"only, and there is no way to block an individual.

Please use your great influence on Metquotes to improve that. 

I will try Alain, but I am not sure of the results.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I will try Alain, but I am not sure of the results.

Alain Verleyen:

You can allow "Friends" only to send you private messages. And remove from this list any "friend" abusing.

But that's not suitable to everyone, personally I can't restrict private messages to my "Friends" only, and there is no way to block an individual.

Please use your great influence on Metquotes to improve that. 

I've contacted the administrators Alain and they've told me that this feature is not in their forthcoming plans, so the only way to avoid this is to limit private messages to 'friends' only, through settings.

Maybe in the future they implement a more personalised way of dealing with private message settings.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I've contacted the administrators Alain and they've told me that this feature is not in their forthcoming plans, so the only way to avoid this is to limit private messages to 'friends' only, through settings.

Maybe in the future they implement a more personalised way of dealing with private message settings.
Thanks Eleni, you are the best :-)
 
Spam them back.
New comment