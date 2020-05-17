Messaging Friends
You can create a channel.
Marco vd Heijden:
Thanks Marco,
How to create a channel? Or can I have a link to that channel please...
Marco vd Heijden:
Do you mean a channel in MQL5 community or other media?
If it is MQL5, can I have a link to that page please?
Thanks
Log your terminal into the community and click the message icon.
You can see buttons for group chat and channels at the bottom of the messenger interface.
Hi everyone,
Is there anyway that I can send a message to a group of my friends in one message?
They are already on my friends list.
Thanks