Subscribed Signal is not displayed
Hi All,
I purchased a signal but nothing is getting copied to my trade from my subscriber. Can anyone advice how to get the signals automatically?
thank you.
Make sure you've followed the instructions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
Hi All,
I subscribed to a signal. But the subscription is not shown in my BritrixTech Live?
Can someone advice me what went wrong?
You should check the following:
- did you connect to your trading account? the trading account you subscribed to the signal with;
- check Community tab in Metatrader (it should be filled with your forum login/pass).
and check the subscription procedure once again just in case you missed something more:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Hi All,
Please advice me about this.
I subscribed to a signal provider also paid for it. But the subscribed signal is not displayed in my BitRixTech Live. Please advice how can I get signals from my subscription?
You have already answered by Sergey to check some things, did you do it?
Don't double post!
I have deleted your other 2 posts and moved the replies here.
Do not make multiple posts regarding the same subject.
You should check the following:
- did you connect to your trading account? the trading account you subscribed to the signal with;
- check Community tab in Metatrader (it should be filled with your forum login/pass).
and check the subscription procedure once again just in case you missed something more:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi All,
Please advice me about this.
I subscribed to a signal provider also paid for it. But the subscribed signal is not displayed in my BitRixTech Live. Please advice how can I get signals from my subscription ?