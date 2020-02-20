Subscribed Signal is not displayed

New comment
 

Hi All,


Please advice me about this.

I subscribed to a signal provider also paid for it. But the subscribed signal is not displayed in my BitRixTech Live. Please advice how can I get signals from my subscription ?

 
ravi0703:

Hi All,

I purchased a signal but nothing is getting copied to my trade from my subscriber. Can anyone advice how to get the signals automatically?

thank you.

Make sure you've followed the instructions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

 
ravi0703:

Hi All,


I subscribed to a signal. But the subscription is not shown in my BritrixTech Live? 

Can someone advice me what went wrong?


You should check the following:

  • did you connect to your trading account? the trading account you subscribed to the signal with;
  • check Community tab in Metatrader (it should be filled with your forum login/pass).

and check the subscription procedure once again just in case you missed something more:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
 
ravi0703:

Hi All,


Please advice me about this.

I subscribed to a signal provider also paid for it. But the subscribed signal is not displayed in my BitRixTech Live. Please advice how can I get signals from my subscription?

You have already answered by Sergey to check some things, did you do it?

Don't double post!

 
ravi0703:

I have deleted your other 2 posts and moved the replies here.

Do not make multiple posts regarding the same subject.

 
Sergey Golubev:

You should check the following:

  • did you connect to your trading account? the trading account you subscribed to the signal with;
  • check Community tab in Metatrader (it should be filled with your forum login/pass).

and check the subscription procedure once again just in case you missed something more:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

thank you. it worked.
New comment