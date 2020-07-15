Experts: Basic Moving Average template
Bonjour, quel code faut il ajouter pour un stop suiveur, Merci, Gérard,
Use english please.
Bonjour, quel code faut il ajouter pour un stop suiveur, Merci, Gérard,
This is a basic expert adviser template,that's up to you to discover right...i'm not going to code it for you!
how can i add trailing stop and close trade on opposite cross
how can i add trailing stop and close trade on opposite cross
This is a basic expert adviser template,that's up to you to discover right or do as Eleni suggested in post #5 ...i'm not going to code it for you!
There is a version upgrade available for this template
Best regards,
Kenneth
Basic Moving Average template:
Author: Kenneth Parling
Thanks for the code!
Thanks for the code!
You're welcome 👍
Thanks for this EA Ken,
Please I don't know what is wrong. Sometimes the EA Stop Loss doesn't work during backtesting
particularly if it is a Sell Order. Could it be a problem in the code or is from my broker's platform?
Thanks
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Basic Moving Average template:
A ready made expert adviser template to use for further development or use 'as is'
Author: Kenneth Parling