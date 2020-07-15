Experts: Basic Moving Average template

Basic Moving Average template:

A ready made expert adviser template to use for further development or use 'as is'

Author: Kenneth Parling

 
Bonjour, quel code faut il ajouter pour un stop suiveur, Merci, Gérard,
 
Use english please.

 
This is a basic expert adviser template,that's up to you to discover right...i'm not going to code it for you!

 

how can i add trailing stop and close trade on opposite cross

 
You can post it as a job in Freelance.

 
This is a basic expert adviser template,that's up to you to discover right or do as Eleni suggested in post #5 ...i'm not going to code it for you!

 

There is a version upgrade available for this template

Best regards,

Kenneth

 
Thanks for the code!


 
You're welcome 👍

 

Thanks for this EA Ken,

Please I don't know what is wrong. Sometimes the EA Stop Loss doesn't work during backtesting 

particularly if it is a Sell Order. Could it be a problem in the code or is from my broker's platform? 

Thanks 

12
