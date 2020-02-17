ORDER SEND
Robertot1978:
Good evening,
I am learning MQL4 and testing an EA.
I have a problem: some orders come in at a price actually never reached!
Is it a programming error?
Is it a DEMO ACCOUNT problem?
There is some screen-shot...
i don't see any......
show your code and you may get some help - use Alt+S when posting code
The price graph shows the Bid price.
Buy orders are at Ask which is (usually) a bit higher.
Keith Watford:
This was the "problem"!!
Tyvm :)
