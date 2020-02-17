ORDER SEND

Good evening,

I am learning MQL4 and testing an EA.

I have a problem: some orders come in at a price actually never reached!

Is it a programming error?

Is it a DEMO ACCOUNT problem?

There is some screen-shot...

 
i don't see any......

show your code and you may get some help - use Alt+S when posting code

The price graph shows the Bid price.

Buy orders are at Ask which is (usually) a bit higher.

 
This was the "problem"!!


Tyvm :)

