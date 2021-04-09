Problem with modified TrailingSL Error MT5
Please edit your post and use the code button (Alt+S) when pasting code.
EDIT your original post, please do not just post the code correctly in a new post.
Step by step debug and see when and where the value gets out of bound.
Although you pasted the code, it is hard to read.
(I hate missing parenthese)
Tell me what is this?
if(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN < SellSL
Should this beaa parameter to
PositionGetDouble()??
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have Problem with modified SL Error, Please help me to correct it. I am attache Price Error Screen Shot and Code for TrailingSL .
Here is Screen Shot.