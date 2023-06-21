How can I change Fibonacci levels display colour?
You need to add the code to the help (OBJ_FIBO). Like this:
//--- create an object if(!FiboLevelsCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],date[d2],price[p2],InpColor, InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpRayLeft,InpRayRight,InpHidden,InpZOrder)) { return; } //--- int levels = 3; // number of level lines double values[3] = {0.0,0.236,0.382}; // values of level lines color colors[3] = {clrAliceBlue,clrBlue,clrRed}; // color of level lines ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[3] = {STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT}; // style of level lines int widths[3] = {1,2,3}; // width of level lines long chart_ID = 0; // chart's ID string name = "FiboLevels"; // object name FiboLevelsSet(levels, // number of level lines values, // values of level lines colors, // color of level lines styles, // style of level lines widths, // width of level lines chart_ID=0, // chart's ID name); //--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second ChartRedraw(); Sleep(1000);
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_FIBO
- www.mql5.com
//| Create Fibonacci Retracement by the given coordinates | time1=0, price1=0, time2=0, price2=0, width=1, //
"Fibo level line colors" are not changing.
below is the code.
below is the code.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { double Fibo_Levels[5] = {0.0,0.214,0.50,0.786,1.00}; color Fibo_LvlCol[5] = {clrAntiqueWhite,clrAntiqueWhite,clrAqua,clrYellowGreen,clrYellowGreen}; int Fibo_LvlThk[5] = {1,3,3,3,1}; ENUM_LINE_STYLE Fibo_LvlSty[5] = {STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_SOLID}; string fibo_name = "Fibonacci: " + IntegerToString(DayOfYear()); if(ObjectFind(0,fibo_name)<0) { double rec_price1 = iHigh(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,iHighest(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,MODE_HIGH,3,1)), rec_price2 = iLow(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,iLowest(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,MODE_LOW,3,1)); datetime rec_time1 = iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,3), rec_time2 = iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,1); rec_price1 = NormalizeDouble(rec_price1,_Digits); rec_price2 = NormalizeDouble(rec_price2,_Digits); if(FiboLevelsCreate(0,fibo_name,0,rec_time1,rec_price1,rec_time2,rec_price2,5)) { FiboLevelsSet(5,Fibo_Levels,Fibo_LvlCol,Fibo_LvlSty,Fibo_LvlThk); //--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second ChartRedraw(); Sleep(1000); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create Fibonacci Retracement by the given coordinates | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool FiboLevelsCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="FiboLevels", // object name const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index datetime time1=0, // first point time double price1=0, // first point price datetime time2=0, // second point time double price2=0, // second point price const color clr=clrRed, // object color const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // object line style const int width=1, // object line width const bool back=false, // in the background const bool selection=true, // highlight to move const bool ray_right=false, // object's continuation to the right const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- Create Fibonacci Retracement by the given coordinates if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_FIBO,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create \"Fibonacci Retracement\"! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- set color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- set line style ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); //--- set line width ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of highlighting the channel for moving //--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be //--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter //--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of continuation of the object's display to the right ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,ray_right); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set number of levels and their parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool FiboLevelsSet(int levels, // number of level lines double &values[], // values of level lines color &colors[], // color of level lines ENUM_LINE_STYLE &styles[], // style of level lines int &widths[], // width of level lines const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="FiboLevels") // object name { //--- check array sizes if(levels!=ArraySize(colors) || levels!=ArraySize(styles) || levels!=ArraySize(widths) || levels!=ArraySize(widths)) { Print(__FUNCTION__,": array length does not correspond to the number of levels, error!"); return(false); } //--- set the number of levels ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS,levels); //--- set the properties of levels in the loop for(int i=0; i<levels; i++) { //--- level value ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,i,values[i]); //--- level color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,i,colors[i]); //--- level style ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,i,styles[i]); //--- level width ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,i,widths[i]); //--- level description ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,i,DoubleToString(100*values[i],1)); Print(values[i]," ",colors[i]," ",styles[i]," ",widths[i]); } //--- successful execution return(true); }
Files:
Screenshot_2.png 37 kb
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I tried to change the Fibonacci display color but it only changes the color of the diagonal line across the levels as in the image below. How can I change the level colors? Please see my relevant code below: