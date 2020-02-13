MQL5 Created multiple instance of QQE indicator on chart during backtest
You are executing iCustom on each tick, each time it creates an instance of the indicator. However if you read the article you mentioned yourself, it emphasis clearly :So what's the point to "read" an article ?
First of all, Thanks for you response.
Yes you are right and I did that before and no issue about that I would like to have value of QQE in different Timeframe and different Symbol during my test. Should I create different handle for different Timeframe and Symbol OnInit() function and use it?
Imagine I want to have value of QQE for These Timeframe H4, H1, M30, M15 since I have to pass the Timeframe as input for iCustom function as param. it means I should have 4 different handle for QQE and what if I want to see that value in other Timeframes and Symbol?
I don't think so its correct please let me know how you tackle this issue dear Alain.
int QQE_H4 = iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,name_of_indicators); int QQE_H1 = iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,name_of_indicators); int QQE_M30 = iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_M30,name_of_indicators); int QQE_M15 = iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_M15,name_of_indicators);
- www.mql5.com
First of all, Thanks for you response.
Yes you are right and I did that before and no issue about that I would like to have value of QQE in different Timeframe and different Symbol during my test. Should I create different handle for different Timeframe and Symbol OnInit() function and use it?
Imagine I want to have value of QQE for These Timeframe H4, H1, M30, M15 since I have to pass the Timeframe as input for iCustom function as param. it means I should have 4 different handle for QQE and what if I want to see that value in other Timeframes and Symbol?
I don't think so its correct please let me know how you tackle this issue dear Alain.
Yes you need one handle for each timeframe and you need to do it in OnInit().
Thanks man :)
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I have tried to use QQE as external indicator into my EA
I have tried multiple way to load QQE with default value and also pass the correct values, in both cases during test it shows MULTIPLE instances of QQE on chart.
Please advice here what I have done wrongly.
1- First way
result
2- Second way
Thanks in advance.
I have read this https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/31 and this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/217721 page but still could find the why its show multiple instances.
************** QQE indicator ***********