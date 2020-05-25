Indicators: RSI with BB

New comment
 

RSI with BB:

A very simple indicator with RSI and Bollinger Bands calculated on RSI values.

RSI with BB

Author: Fabio Cavalloni

 
Down loaded the file and just shows a blue line.
 
wapiti56:
Down loaded the file and just shows a blue line.

If your background chart color is black , change the black color of the indicator to a lighter color.

Its in the color 1 & 2 of the style that has dots. change it from Black to white.

 

Perfect idea!

Thank you!

 

Perfect!

i't lack of notification method , so i refactor it by myself with some Notification method in Indicator 

It's also require more tunning to good for pairs in used


   for( int i=0; i<limit; i++ ) {
      bool BuyArrow  = ExtRSI[i]>ExtDn[i] && ExtRSI[i+1]<=ExtDn[i+1];
      bool SellArrow = ExtRSI[i]<ExtUp[i] && ExtRSI[i+1]>=ExtUp[i+1];
      
      if( BuyArrow )  {
         ExtBuyArrow[i]  = ExtDn[i];
         if(PrevHrs != Hour()) {
            SendNotification("Check Trend to BUY "+ Symbol() +" At " + Ask);
            PrevHrs = Hour();
            }
         }
      if( SellArrow ) {
         ExtSellArrow[i] = ExtUp[i];
         if(PrevHrs != Hour()) {
            SendNotification("Check Trend to SELL "+ Symbol() +" At " + Bid);
            PrevHrs = Hour();
            }
         }
   }
 

Hi Fabio,

Is it possible to add a centre line for the BB.

Thanks for the indicator.

 
Aanan:

Hi Fabio,

Is it possible to add a centre line for the BB.

Thanks for the indicator.

Hello!

Middle line is already coded. Download latest version.

 
Fabio Cavalloni:

Hello!

Middle line is already coded. Download latest version.

Thanks buddy. 
 

I saw this in TradingView.,

Can you do a RSI Divergence Indicator as below picture


RSI Divergence Indicator

 
Aanan:

I saw this in TradingView.,

Can you do a RSI Divergence Indicator as below picture



Search on codebase or on market... there are a lot of rsi divergence indicators

 
Fabio Cavalloni:

Search on codebase or on market... there are a lot of rsi divergence indicators

I did and found but doesn't work properly. perhaps, you could look into it incorporating with your RSI with BB indicator. thanks.
12
New comment