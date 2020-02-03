Lots in MT4
How can I import the number of lots bear or bullish in MT4 ?
Open the New Order window (1) and put your desired lot size (2).
Then click the Sell or Buy button below.
By the way I have mistaken the question. My question is: is it possible to import the total ammount of lots(bearish and bullish) of a certain market, for example EURUSD?
ps: sorry for the bad english
There is no "entire market." Forex doesn't have a central market unlike stocks.
Yes William, i know that, forex is a over the counter market. But if someone place an order sell or buy, somewhere are registered the information that tell us that this dude have place this order.
So, is it possible to know the total ammount of order placed in a certain pair (for example eurusd)? Maybe even a sample or a estimation.
Sorry again for the bad english :')
Only at the trader's broker. There is no central market.
Only MT5 has DOM
