Changes the color of line segments
Define 10 colors for coloring each bar
Why in Properties only show 8 colors?
string currencyColors[]={ "clrGreen", "clrRed", "clrYellow", "clrViolet", "clrBlack", "clrGreen", "clrRed", "clrYellow", "clrViolet", "clrBlack" }; for ( int j=0;j<ArraySize(currencyColors);j++ ) { PlotIndexSetInteger(j, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE, DRAW_LINE); PlotIndexSetInteger(j, PLOT_LINE_COLOR, StringToColor(currencyColors[j])); PlotIndexSetInteger(j, PLOT_LINE_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); PlotIndexSetInteger(j, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH, 1); }
Can you use something like this?
Thank you for your help. But your way DRAW_LINE. I wanna DRAW_COLOR_LINE
Thank you for your help. But your way DRAW_LINE. I wanna DRAW_COLOR_LINE
Ah yes. My answer doesn't fit your question. Sorry about that. Not enough coffee when I answered.
The ChangeColors() function here may help:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/customind/indicators_examples/draw_color_line
From the documentation, it appears you should be able to do 64 colors. I'm not sure if they can be defined in the #property compiler directive or
only dynamically.
Ah yes. My answer doesn't fit your question. Sorry about that. Not enough coffee when I answered.
The ChangeColors() function here may help:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/customind/indicators_examples/draw_color_line
From the documentation, it appears you should be able to do 64 colors. I'm not sure if they can be defined in the #property compiler directive or
only dynamically.
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Define 10 colors for coloring each bar
Why in Properties only show 8 colors?