Selling my computer resources

Ive got everything set up (I think), but how do I know if im actually selling anything? I have started all the metatesters on the metatesters agent menager, and I can see the agents in the agent section on my profile but it always says 0 under "passes" and "profits. Am I doing it right?
 
Now my "passes" are going up, but still no earnings
 
That's great! Did you just have to wait for a day for them to start going up or did you do something to make them do that? I am also confused, sitting here with 0 passes... :/
 
Give it time, it takes a couple of days to work smoothly.

 
I'm a little worried about mine as I am using a laptop. I think it is powerful enough as it has an i9-9900K where each core has PR values of around 215. Should I remove my battery or something to make it think it's not a laptop?
 
No, it doesn't matter.

 

Thanks! Umm...another strange thing seems to have happened. My list of agents seems to have disappeared from the browser. It says they are connected and running on MetaTester 5 Agents Manager but from the browser it says "Agents list is empty"... I wonder what happened? They seem to show on https://cloud.mql5.com/en/statistics though...


Logout an re-login again into your MQL5 account and try again.

 
Did your PR on the 9900k plummet yesterday? My 10900k was 225 PR on all agents, all of a sudden they are all at 112.... Half of 225
