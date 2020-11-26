Selling my computer resources
Now my "passes" are going up, but still no earnings
Give it time, it takes a couple of days to work smoothly.
I'm a little worried about mine as I am using a laptop. I think it is powerful enough as it has an i9-9900K where each core has PR values of around 215. Should I remove my battery or something to make it think it's not a laptop?
No, it doesn't matter.
Thanks! Umm...another strange thing seems to have happened. My list of agents seems to have disappeared from the browser. It says they are connected and running on MetaTester 5 Agents Manager but from the browser it says "Agents list is empty"... I wonder what happened? They seem to show on https://cloud.mql5.com/en/statistics though...
Logout an re-login again into your MQL5 account and try again.
