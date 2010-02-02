draw 96 line MAs with only 100 line code
Try use something like that:
PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,iNumberOfColors); PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,iColor);
I played a little with your code and it seems there is a flaw in MT5 concerning number of PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES
int OnInit() { IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"LoongMAx96");//+IntegerToString(AsSeries) //--- indicator buffers mapping color iColor = Red; bool bReturn = SequenceQuadratic(iParam,iNum,2,2); int iTmp; //temporary variable for bug of MT5 for(int i=0; i<iNum; i++) { MAA[i].Init(); iTmp=iParam[i]; //You CANNOT assign a array member with a member of another array, MAA[i].mParam=iTmp; //so you need a temporary variable. iColor = ColorInc96(i); MAA[i].mSetIndexBuffer(i,INDICATOR_DATA); MAA[i].mPlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_LINE); MAA[i].mPlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID); MAA[i].mPlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,63); MAA[i].mPlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,ColorInc96(i)); MAA[i].mPlotIndexSetString(i,PLOT_LABEL,"MA"+IntegerToString(i,2,'0')+"(color:"+IntegerToString(iColor)+")");//Print(IntegerToString()) MAA[i].mhandle=iMA(NULL,0,MAA[i].mParam,shift,smootMode,price); //Symbol() } if(AsSeries) { for(int i=0; i<iNum; i++) { MAA[i].mArraySetAsSeries(true); } } return(0); }
gives you
and
int OnInit() { IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"LoongMAx96");//+IntegerToString(AsSeries) //--- indicator buffers mapping color iColor = Red; bool bReturn = SequenceQuadratic(iParam,iNum,2,2); int iTmp; //temporary variable for bug of MT5 for(int i=0; i<iNum; i++) { MAA[i].Init(); iTmp=iParam[i]; //You CANNOT assign a array member with a member of another array, MAA[i].mParam=iTmp; //so you need a temporary variable. iColor = ColorInc96(i); MAA[i].mSetIndexBuffer(i,INDICATOR_DATA); MAA[i].mPlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_LINE); MAA[i].mPlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID); MAA[i].mPlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,64); MAA[i].mPlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,ColorInc96(i)); MAA[i].mPlotIndexSetString(i,PLOT_LABEL,"MA"+IntegerToString(i,2,'0')+"(color:"+IntegerToString(iColor)+")");//Print(IntegerToString()) MAA[i].mhandle=iMA(NULL,0,MAA[i].mParam,shift,smootMode,price); //Symbol() } if(AsSeries) { for(int i=0; i<iNum; i++) { MAA[i].mArraySetAsSeries(true); } } return(0); }
gives
that is value PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES greater than 63 resets all color values to default silver
cheerz
Thank 'Rosh' and 'investeo'!
I test this sentence,
MAA[i].mPlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,63);
It 's OK! The indicator work fine.
I may delete those "#property indicator_color".
Just I test lot of iNumberOfColors in
MAA[i].mPlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,iNumberOfColors);
the result is ...
If (iNumberOfColors>=1 And iNumberOfColors<=63) then all line have right color.
Else all line's color values will be default silver.
So I think, PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES may not be 'The number of colors'?
A bug of document?
And seem ArraySetAsSeries to do nothing?
I delete
if(AsSeries) {
for(int i=0; i<iNum; i++)
{
MAA[i].mArraySetAsSeries(true);
}
}
But the indicator seems not affected?
Have you ever tried the expression
MAA[i].mPlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,0);? It must work too because numbering of array elements starts with 0. See also Other Operations
Have you ever tried the expression
Yes, I tried.
MAA[i].mPlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,0);
It cause all line's color values to be default silver.
Is it a bug?
Some time ago (at least before 2009.11.07), I can use a function to set plot line color, such as
PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,iColor);
without explicit declare statement, such as
#property indicator_color1 Red
But now(2010.01.11), I must write many "#property" in my multi-line indicator,
otherwise my indicator will draw all line with a default color (Silver?).
I like the old characteristic (set color without explicit declare property).
I hope to resume it.
This indicator is only 211 lines (include empty and comment line),
but 96 lines is occupied by indicator_color!