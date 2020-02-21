Help me to resolve problem in MQL5 VPS please
If no EA is loaded on chart and you are not subscribed to any signals here on the site, no order can be opened automatically.
Are you sure that you have not the same account logged in in another VPS/PC with EA loaded on it?
Still placing order
Your image from your Metatrader.
You should go to VPS joruanl/logs to see - which EAs were synchronize.
Because it should be written on VPS logs about EAs with the charts which you were synchronized.
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.11.15 20:31
...You can check the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals to see between the log files, some experts settings (experts log), but this is all you can get.
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.05.02 15:54
From your MQL5 VPS journal logs, looks like your EA is loaded alright, but that its only correct if the EA is well coded and the trade opening conditions are met.
You can check on the same screen, the Experts option, on the upper left corner, to see if the EA was loaded OK and if there is anything else wrong.
Still placing order
Firstly, we can't see your account and any attached MQL5 VPS on the left in the Navigator window, try to expand your account's view to check that please.
If you have moved your MQL5 VPS from another account and haven't done a new synchronization, that transfered VPS can carry EAs and settings from that other account and these can place orders on your present account.
So maybe that's the case here, but we can't help if we can't see what is happening.
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.09 09:24
You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another. Go to your Profile >> Hosting >> Move :
Dear Ladies and Gentlemen
I don't know why my vps rental from mql5 place order without ea.
How do I resolve this problem.
If I put my EA into chart. I will have these order and new order from new ea too.
I don't understand.
Give me right way please.
Thank you so much