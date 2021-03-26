Signals are not copying - page 2

Eleni Anna Branou:

Right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Journals.





This ???
You see: signal disabled!

That means that you haven't done everything according to my instructions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

 
So where's the problem, I sent you photos of them were they not the right steps?

Repeat steps from first ???

 
Yes, from step 7 onwards.

 

Can anyone help me

My signal provider takes XAUUSD.D but my broker only have XAUUSD and therefore the signals are not copying. What do i do ?

 
Demin Perry: my broker only have XAUUSD and therefore the signals are not copying. What do i do ?

Change your broker to a compatible one.

The only option is to use a broker with same pair classification 
