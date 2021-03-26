Signals are not copying - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Journals.
This ???
You see: signal disabled!
That means that you haven't done everything according to my instructions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
You see: signal disabled!
That means that you haven't done everything according to my instructions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
So where's the problem, I sent you photos of them were they not the right steps?
Repeat steps from first ???
So where's the problem, I sent you photos of them were they not the right steps?
Repeat steps from first ???
Yes, from step 7 onwards.
Can anyone help me
My signal provider takes XAUUSD.D but my broker only have XAUUSD and therefore the signals are not copying. What do i do ?
Change your broker to a compatible one.
Can anyone help me
My signal provider takes XAUUSD.D but my broker only have XAUUSD and therefore the signals are not copying. What do i do ?