Signals are not copying
Hello
I bought signal from provider 2 weeks ago and see that owner is still trading but unfortunatelly nothing is trading on my account.
I wrote message to the author but he not responded.
I have VPS and also money on account.
What could be wrong?
Make sure that you've done everything as its described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
Do not double post.
As this topic may be more relevant to your issue, I will delete your comments in the other topic.
Can you help me?
Make sure that you've done everything as its described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
Have you gone through these instructions?
Yes I did all the steps
Do I Need to Enable Auto Trading?
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
You don't need Auto Trading on.
Upload a screenshot of your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal please.
Can you help me?
Right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Journals.
