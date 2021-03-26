Signals are not copying

Hello


I bought signal from provider 2 weeks ago and see that owner is still trading but unfortunatelly nothing is trading on my account.

I wrote message to the author but he not responded.

I have VPS and also money on account.

What could be wrong?

 
Quantico Codes:

Make sure that you've done everything as its described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

 
I connected to  provider signal but their deals have not been copied for me
I don't know where the problem is
Can you help me?
 
400377:
Do not double post.

As this topic may be more relevant to your issue, I will delete your comments in the other topic.

 
Keith Watford:

Can you help me?

 
400377:

Make sure that you've done everything as its described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

Have you gone through these instructions?

 


Yes I did all the steps

Do I Need to Enable Auto Trading?

400377:


Yes I did all the steps

Do I Need to Enable Auto Trading?

You don't need Auto Trading on.

Upload a screenshot of your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal please.

 
Eleni Anna Branou :

You don't need Auto Trading on.

Upload a screenshot of your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal please.

Where do I take pictures ????

This ???

Eleni Anna Branou:

You don't need Auto Trading on.

Upload a screenshot of your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal please.

Can you help me?
 
400377:
Can you help me?

Right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Journals.





