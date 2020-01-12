I can not write a blog
bobysandhu:
I just joined mql5 in the last 3-4 days.
When I click to write a blog, then there is no option for new blog.
from you profile click on Blog and then on the upper left corner
from you profile click on Blog and then on the upper left corner
bobysandhu:
i'm not sure but maybe you need to register as a seller to have this option.....
I hope a moderator have a correct answer for this
bobysandhu:I am not fully sure but I think that it may be anti-spam feature related to the rating.
You need to participate in mql5 community more and more (to get good rating) to be able to write the articles on the blogs to all of us for example.
