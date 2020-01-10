MetaEditor: looping through enumerations?
QuickPip:
If it's not possible, I'd strongly like to suggest implementing looping through enumerations in MetaEditor as a new feature as this is a
common use case, costing a lot of development time while for MetaQuotes it would probably be a quick win to implement.
Thank you!
Hi everybody,in MetaEditor, is it possible to loop though enumerations as per the below parameter info (I don't mean switching between overloads 1 and 2, but looping through all possible ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE values in the below example)...
...or do we have to open and consult the documentation each time?
If it's not possible, I'd strongly like to suggest implementing looping through enumerations in MetaEditor as a new feature as this is a
common use case, costing a lot of development time while for MetaQuotes it would probably be a quick win to implement.
It is as an autocompletion : you need to know the prefix
Icham Aidibe:@MetaQuotes: please allow us traders to loop through enumerations in MetaEditor without knowing the prefix (how should we know without having consulted the documentation first)? Thank you.
It is as an autocompletion : you need to know the prefix
I agree to some extend but it is not that hard to press F1 to pull up the documentation for that particular function and it's parameters.
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Named Constants / Predefined Macro Substitutions
- www.mql5.com
//| Expert initialization function | //| Expert deinitialization function | //| Expert tick function | //| test1 |...
Marco vd Heijden:
I agree to some extend but it is not that hard to press F1 to pull up the documentation for that particular function and it's parameters.
I agree to some extend but it is not that hard to press F1 to pull up the documentation for that particular function and it's parameters.
It's also not that hard to wash dishes by hand, and yet the dishwashing machine has been invented ;-)Microsoft's Visual Studio IDE (and all other paid and free IDEs which I know) have this feature, so why not MetaEditor, too!? MetaQuotes would certainly be able to implement this very nice-to-have feature. They've also implement much more exotic and harder-to-implement things which much fewer users will ever need.
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Hi everybody,in MetaEditor, is it possible to loop though enumerations as per the below parameter info (I don't mean switching between overloads 1 and 2, but looping through all possible ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE values in the below example)...
...or do we have to open and consult the documentation each time?
If it's not possible, I'd strongly like to suggest implementing looping through enumerations in MetaEditor as a new feature as this is a common use case, costing a lot of development time while for MetaQuotes it would probably be a quick win to implement.Thank you!