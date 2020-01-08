[request] super trend
Hi, can anyone pass me the classic super trend for mt5 in the form of EA?
You can look at the following -
- SuperTrend - forum thread with indicators (MT4)
- SuperTrend experimental indicators (MT4) - forum page
- super trend that uses CCI and ATR for trend determination (MT5) - forum post #429
- can someone share non repainting Super trend indicator MT5?? - the forum thread
- everything related to Super Trend in CodeBase - this link
- more in search
SuperTrend
- 2008.07.21
- www.mql5.com
I've developed a new SuperTrend indicator. It works the same as the ProRealTime version where you can set the 'Nbr Periods' and 'Multiplier' values...
