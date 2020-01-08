[request] super trend

New comment
 
Hi, can anyone pass me the classic super trend for mt5 in the form of EA?
 

You can look at the following -

  • SuperTrend - forum thread with indicators (MT4)
  • SuperTrend experimental indicators (MT4) - forum page
  • super trend that uses CCI and ATR for trend determination (MT5) - forum post #429 
  • can someone share non repainting Super trend indicator MT5?? - the forum thread
  • everything related to Super Trend in CodeBase - this link 
  • more in search
SuperTrend
SuperTrend
  • 2008.07.21
  • www.mql5.com
I've developed a new SuperTrend indicator. It works the same as the ProRealTime version where you can set the 'Nbr Periods' and 'Multiplier' values...
 
TheorLaw:
Hi, can anyone pass me the classic super trend for mt5 in the form of EA?

simplest fastest way to find stuff use search function at top right corner of this website. Searches through the whole community

search

New comment