Activation of purchased product - MQL5 community login failing everytime
Hello what operating system are you using ?
Did you enter your login credentials into the trading terminal ?
Hi Marco,
I am using Win10. I am already registered in the community. Kindly advise how you got to that panel?
Regards,
Deon.
Deon Williams:
Kindly advise how you got to that panel?
Sure thing it's under Tools > Options (or ctrl+O)
And then you select the Community tab.
Deon Williams:
Regards,
Marco vd Heijden:
Did you enter your login credentials into the trading terminal ?
Sorted - thanks, Marco.
Hi MQL5 Community,
I bought my first indictor on the MQL5 market. I want to activate it, but after attempting to log into the Community to view and activate my indicator, nothing happens. In my journal it just tells me that my community login has fails.
I can log into my profile on MQL5 and I do see my purchase - however on the terminal I cannot.
Kindly assist me - I a very new to purchased indicators.
Regards,
Deon.