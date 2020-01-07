What Should we fill in the "Deviation/Slippage" column for the copytrade?

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Hi everyone,


as refer to the picture below, i had purchase a copytrade from signal area and when it come to fill up for the "Deviation/ Slippage" column, i not sure what is the numbers should i fill or pick?

edited


what is the number should i filled up in the Deviation/Slippage column?

Thanks to anyone who can help in this. Much appreciated.

 

Do not post images that show the name of any product or signal.

I have edited your image.

 

okay, sorry for my mistake.

what should i filled in this "Deviation/Slippage" column? if let say my broker slippage differences with signal provider is   0.32 x 144..

 
miracle222:

okay, sorry for my mistake.

what should i filled in this "Deviation/Slippage" column? if let say my broker slippage differences with signal provider is   0.32 x 144..

The deviation/slippage setting defines the allowed difference in price between the signal provider and your account, that you are willing to take, but rarely works as it should.

Generally I advise to put this to max 5.0 if the signal provider uses a longer term strategy and the average profit is larger than 10 pips.

You should put it to a lower value (between 0.5 and 2) if the signal uses a scalping strategy with a small (under 5-6 pips) average profit.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

The deviation/slippage setting defines the allowed difference in price between the signal provider and your account, that you are willing to take, but rarely works as it should.

Generally I advise to put this to max 5.0 if the signal provider uses a longer term strategy and the average profit is larger than 10 pips.

You should put it to a lower value (between 0.5 and 2) if the signal uses a scalping strategy with a small (under 5-6 pips) average profit.

oh okay,

thanks for your answer. 

by the way, what does it means by slippage difference 0.32 x 144?

 
miracle222:

oh okay,

thanks for your answer. 

by the way, what does it means by slippage difference 0.32 x 144?

It means that this broker server was used 144 times for copying this signal's positions with an average slippage of 0.32 points.

These values are only indicative.

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