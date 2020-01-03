Indicator Null/Empty Value
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Hi all,
So i have been going around in circles trying to use an indicator within an EA i have built, however i'm struggling to recognise the values behind 2 of the buffers are populated with a value. I'm fully aware of how EMPTY_VALUE works and have previously built EAs using indicators with this function with no problem.
Below is the code within the Indicator:
If the conditions are met, the arrows are populated, however there is no 'else' feature if conditions are not met so i can only assume EMPTY_VALUE is used as default?
Below is a screenshot of the data window when backtesting which shows as blank for buffers 0 and 1 when no arrow is generated:
then when an arrow is generated, i can correctly see data value behind it:
I have tried using the following but i can't seem to generate anything off them. I have also tried >0 which also doesn't work.
Any tips or help here would be very useful!