Indicator Null/Empty Value

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Hi all,

So i have been going around in circles trying to use an indicator within an EA i have built, however i'm struggling to recognise the values behind 2 of the buffers are populated with a value. I'm fully aware of how EMPTY_VALUE works and have previously built EAs using indicators with this function with no problem.

Below is the code within the Indicator:

void OnInit()
  {
   int t1;

//---- indicators
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY,ArrowSize,LongColour);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY,ArrowSize,ShortColour);
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE,RSIStyle,RSIWidth,RSIColour);
   
   t1=3;
   while(t1<=5)
     {
      SetIndexStyle(t1,DRAW_NONE);
      t1++;
     }

//----
   SetIndexBuffer(0, bullishDivergence);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, bearishDivergence);
   SetIndexBuffer(2, rsi);
   SetIndexBuffer(3, divergencesType);
   SetIndexBuffer(4, divergencesRSIDiff);
   SetIndexBuffer(5, divergencesPriceDiff);  
   
//----
   SetIndexArrow(0,LongArrowCode);
   SetIndexArrow(1,ShortArrowCode);

If the conditions are met, the arrows are populated, however there is no 'else' feature if conditions are not met so i can only assume EMPTY_VALUE is used as default?

bullishDivergence[currentTrough] = rsi[currentTrough];

Below is a screenshot of the data window when backtesting which shows as blank for buffers 0 and 1 when no arrow is generated:

then when an arrow is generated, i can correctly see data value behind it:



I have tried using the following but i can't seem to generate anything off them. I have also tried >0 which also doesn't work.

int fill_levels()
  {
   cur_buy=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"RSI_Divergence2",RSI_settings,RSI_period,RSI_applied_price,DrawIndicatorTrendLines,DrawPriceTrendLines,DisplayAlert,DisplayClassicalDivergences,DisplayHiddenDivergences,LongColour,ShortColour,LongArrowCode,ShortArrowCode,ArrowSize,RSIColour,RSIStyle,RSIWidth,rsilower,rsiupper,0,1);   
   cur_sell=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"RSI_Divergence2",RSI_settings,RSI_period,RSI_applied_price,DrawIndicatorTrendLines,DrawPriceTrendLines,DisplayAlert,DisplayClassicalDivergences,DisplayHiddenDivergences,LongColour,ShortColour,LongArrowCode,ShortArrowCode,ArrowSize,RSIColour,RSIStyle,RSIWidth,rsilower,rsiupper,1,1);
     {
         if(cur_buy!=EMPTY_VALUE)return 1;
         if(cur_sell!=EMPTY_VALUE)return 0;
     }
   return -1;
  }

Any tips or help here would be very useful!

 
Why not set buffer styles as property values as opposed to in the init function
 
Jefferson Metha:
Why not set buffer styles as property values as opposed to in the init function

Thank you for the comment Jefferson - will this solve the issue of recognising buffer 0 and 1? I suppose my underlying question is, should i be referring to EMPTY_VALUE or something else?  

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