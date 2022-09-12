Experts: TimerEA

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TimerEA:

It's an expert to open and close orders on a specific day and time. Expert open and close orders only with the same symbol attached.

TimerEA

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

 
New version with money management and option for pending orders is up!
 

thank

 
Sangforex pham van sang:

thank

New version with trailing stop and break-even options.

 
Nikolaos Pantzos:

New version with trailing stop and break-even options.

New version is up (1.7) with a change in option to set day and time to open and close orders. From day of week changed to day of year.

 

Hello, what if i want to open trades everyday of the week at the same time?  I think your older versions allowed for it but not v1.7?

 
One Second:

Hello, what if i want to open trades everyday of the week at the same time?  I think your older versions allowed for it but not v1.7?

ok, why don't you use the old version?

 
Nikolaos Pantzos:

ok, why don't you use the old version?

I just did, thanks!  I thought there were other differences but it looks to be the exact same except for this feature.  Many thanks for this EA by, the way, it is exactly what i needed.

 
Thanks for this, I cant find the V1.5 please
 
Jayeola Oluwatosin Samuel:
Thanks for this, I cant find the V1.5 please

Hello,

version 1.6 is improved version of 1.5.

 
this is great. 
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