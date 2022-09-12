Experts: TimerEA
thank
thank
New version with trailing stop and break-even options.
New version with trailing stop and break-even options.
New version is up (1.7) with a change in option to set day and time to open and close orders. From day of week changed to day of year.
Hello, what if i want to open trades everyday of the week at the same time? I think your older versions allowed for it but not v1.7?
Hello, what if i want to open trades everyday of the week at the same time? I think your older versions allowed for it but not v1.7?
ok, why don't you use the old version?
ok, why don't you use the old version?
I just did, thanks! I thought there were other differences but it looks to be the exact same except for this feature. Many thanks for this EA by, the way, it is exactly what i needed.
Thanks for this, I cant find the V1.5 please
Hello,
version 1.6 is improved version of 1.5.
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TimerEA:
It's an expert to open and close orders on a specific day and time. Expert open and close orders only with the same symbol attached.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos