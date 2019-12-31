Wrong lot size when subscribe to a signal.
I have a similar Balance, same leverage, 95% of capital, but my account opened smaller lot size (around 50% of the signal), for instance:
When the signal opened 0.04 lot size (USDCAD), my account opened 0.04 too, but later when the signal opened 0.07 lot size (USDCAD), my account opened 0.03 lot size. I do not know what is going on ?
Yes, the copying ratio changed after the first trade was closed.
Check the journal (or MQL5 VPS journal) for details, you are able to check your current signal copying ratio there.
Thanks Eleni !
Please, read this part of the Journal, I think it is wrong:
According to this (100%) copying ratio, you should have opened the same lot size as the signal.
I can only think that you have other manual positions open or your available margin is not enough.
Thanks Eleni !
No manual trades.
Look at the free margin:
Your margin is not the problem, I can't understand what is wrong.
