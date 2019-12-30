cannot get strategy tester mt4 to give results

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Hi,
I am very new to trading and the mt4 platform. I want to test the demo version of the <Deleted> EA. I have downloaded it into MT4, and when dragged onto a chart it tells me to test in the strategy tester. I click the test button, and the tester opens with prepopulated fields for the symbol and model. I choose the dates which I want. I chose a full year. I click start, the progress bar advances nicely. Once finished I go to results, and there is nothing. see image.

can someone help me get this working correctly so I can test it and other stuff too.

Thanks

Test Report

 

Do not mention specific Market products in your posts.

What does it say in the journal - are there any errors reported?

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