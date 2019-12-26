MA Cross

Please what are the parameters for the MA Cross? I’d like to manually add it to my mobile MT5 MT4 charts. 
 
Search here for "MA Cross" and you'll fin ~550 pages with 10 suggestions, EAs or indicators...
 
I’ve just scrolled through but found nothing. I just need the figures so I can set it up manually in my phone. 
 
ever tried a search engine? there are tons of materials about this out there....

 
Yeah I have. But everything I’ve come across so far can only work on a computer and none stated explicitly what MA figures are to be entered for the 50 and 200 cross. 
 
I don't see the problem here...i just tested to manually attach 2 MA's 200/50 in my MT4 phone app and there are no problems doing that

 
Alright. I already tried the SMA 50 and 200 but they don’t cross unlike when I use my TradingView app. I’ve attached 2 images here so you can see and then please tell me what to input to get a crossing on my chart. 
 

indicator selector

choose indicators for main chart

first tap the indicator selector, then choose and set up your two ma's for the main window 'chart'

 
I know how to do that. My question is this, what figures do I enter while setting up the death cross (MA 50 & MA 200) on MT4/MT5 for iPhone?
 
i think i just told you that, you manually enter it in the indicator settings

manual enter

 
You still don’t get it. It doesn’t cross the way it should when compared to when it’s being used on TradingView. So I’m thinking there are different settings for it. I’ll attach 2 images showing one on MT4 and one on TradingView so you can see the difference. 
12
