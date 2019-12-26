MA Cross
Search here for "MA Cross" and you'll fin ~550 pages with 10 suggestions, EAs or indicators...
I’ve just scrolled through but found nothing. I just need the figures so I can set it up manually in my phone.
ever tried a search engine? there are tons of materials about this out there....
ever tried a search engine? there are tons of materials about this out there....
Yeah I have. But everything I’ve come across so far can only work on a computer and none stated explicitly what MA figures are to be entered for the 50 and 200 cross.
I don't see the problem here...i just tested to manually attach 2 MA's 200/50 in my MT4 phone app and there are no problems doing that
I don't see the problem here...i just tested to manually attach 2 MA's 200/50 in my MT4 phone app and there are no problems doing that
first tap the indicator selector, then choose and set up your two ma's for the main window 'chart'
first tap the indicator selector, then choose and set up your two ma's for the main window 'chart'
I know how to do that. My question is this, what figures do I enter while setting up the death cross (MA 50 & MA 200) on MT4/MT5 for iPhone?
i think i just told you that, you manually enter it in the indicator settings
i think i just told you that, you manually enter it in the indicator settings
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use