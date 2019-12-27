VPS errors

Occasionally I detect errors on the connection of the VPS, such as the ones I attach. Why does this happen? VPS errors
 
Occasionally I detect errors on the connection of the VPS, such as the ones I attach. Why does this happen?

These are connection failures between your trading account and your broker and happen occasionally.

They are not a problem of the VPS, if you keep a track of your local MT4/5 journal, even without using MQL5 VPS, you will see similar records.
 
Thanks for your answer. Only once have there been these errors. Is the reason always the same? VPS error_1
 
Thanks for your answer. Only once have there been these errors. Is the reason always the same?

These are different errors, these show a connection problem with the signal you are copying.

Make sure you've done everything as in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

 
Strange, I am not a subscriber to any signal, I only have an EA that is working normally. However, the error has not come back since 13 December.
 
Strange, I am not a subscriber to any signal, I only have an EA that is working normally. However, the error has not come back since 13 December.

Maybe you were copying from another trading account.

 
No, from November 23 the VPS is synchronized on the same account where the EA runs. I only noticed it today looking at the historian. Now I will watch every day if it comes back.
 
I do not understand, keep giving me this error, yet I have not purchased any signal and I am not even a subscriber :-( Vps error
