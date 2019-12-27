VPS errors
Occasionally I detect errors on the connection of the VPS, such as the ones I attach. Why does this happen?
Giovanni Midali:
These are connection failures between your trading account and your broker and happen occasionally.They are not a problem of the VPS, if you keep a track of your local MT4/5 journal, even without using MQL5 VPS, you will see similar records.
Giovanni Midali:
Thanks for your answer. Only once have there been these errors. Is the reason always the same?
These are different errors, these show a connection problem with the signal you are copying.
Make sure you've done everything as in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
Strange, I am not a subscriber to any signal, I only have an EA that is working normally. However, the error has not come back since 13 December.
Giovanni Midali:
Maybe you were copying from another trading account.
No, from November 23 the VPS is synchronized on the same account where the EA runs. I only noticed it today looking at the historian. Now I will watch every day if it comes back.
