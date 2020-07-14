Experts: Expert adviser licence protection template

Expert adviser licence protection template:

Guide 'how to' make different expert adviser license protections

Author: Kenneth Parling

 

which part of the code from licence protection template must be taken to be placed in the EA that does not yet have security licence protection ?

And which region should be placed, so as not to interfere with the performance of the existing EA.

Is it possible to lock the server used by a particular broker? so if the EA is installed to another broker it won't work.

Thank you for the availability of information and assistance

You may want to protect your expert adviser project from unauthorized usage if shared by any reason. This guide 'template' will guide you 'how to' use three different types of licensing and of course all three can be disabled/enabled. I've seen a lot of community members struggling with this and how to do it and what to use....and remember this...
 
ekkast:

Use the licence parts in global variables and initialization. I refer to the description of this code - As described there are only three ways to protect the ea with this code and broker servers is not one of them!

globals

oninit

 

Thank You Four you information and assistance

Kenneth Parling:

Thank You 

 
This is a great idea for editors
 
It will take 3 minutes to crack it. 
 
Onat.tech:
It will take 3 minutes to crack it. 

Happy cracking 🤣

 
how about if i want it to run only 5-10 Activations? which code supports it? thanks for your contributions so far
 
Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor:
how about if i want it to run only 5-10 Activations? which code supports it? thanks for your contributions so far

does not support 'Activations' as for MQL5 market products

