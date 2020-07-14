Experts: Expert adviser licence protection template
which part of the code from licence protection template must be taken to be placed in the EA that does not yet have security licence protection ?
And which region should be placed, so as not to interfere with the performance of the existing EA.
Is it possible to lock the server used by a particular broker? so if the EA is installed to another broker it won't work.
Thank you for the availability of information and assistance
Use the licence parts in global variables and initialization. I refer to the description of this code - As described there are only three ways to protect the ea with this code and broker servers is not one of them!
Thank You Four you information and assistance
Thank You
It will take 3 minutes to crack it.
Happy cracking 🤣
how about if i want it to run only 5-10 Activations? which code supports it? thanks for your contributions so far
does not support 'Activations' as for MQL5 market products
Expert adviser licence protection template:
Guide 'how to' make different expert adviser license protections
Author: Kenneth Parling