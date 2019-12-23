MT5 OrdersTotals() for active pending orders does't works in backtest strategy

i have a problem with pendings orders in backtest, this is my code

int OrdiniApertiPending()
  {
   ulong    ticket;
   int    Magic;
   int Totale=0; 
   string type;
   int  iOrders=OrdersTotal(), i;
   for(i=iOrders-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      ticket=OrderGetTicket(i); 
      if(ticket!=0)// if the order was successfully copied into the cache, work with it
        { 
         Magic = OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC);
         int tipo = OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE); 
         if(Magic == Period() && tipo  >0 && Symbol() ==  OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL))
           {
            Totale= Totale +1; 
          }
        }  
     } 
    
   return Totale;
  }


OrdersTotal() return always 0 even if there is some pending orders active as you can see below:




how i can solved this problem?

Thanks


Davide

 
Now describe in detail WHAT YOU DO: WHERE do you run this code - in the strategy tester or in the terminal?

 
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7607

try that
 
I use strategy tester and i doesn't work.. Always return 0 as you can see in the image, tomorow 
i Will post pics in real account and so you can see the difference
 
No idea how you are doing that. OrdersTotal() works fine in the Strategy Tester, just checked.

You should avoid using 2 accounts, you are risking a ban.
 
i create expert advisor, i tested in stategy tester and in strategy tester orderstotal() return me always 0

 
Where is your full MQL5 code? Without code, it's not clear what you are doing.

From the tester in the "debug on history" mode, there is NO access to a real account.

 

i try to explain better:

as you can see into strategy tester visualition (from 01/01/2019 to 2019.12.12)  pics my expert has opened on 02/01/2019 at 11:00:06:

1 pending order ticket 3

1 position ticket 2


i lunched strategy tester straight from metaeditor with blue botton  



when i called OrdersTotal() (iOrders) return 0 even if ticket 3 is pending order (buy limit)



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


after i do another test on real account i made a stupid script:



this is the result :



OrdersTotal() works without problem

i hope to have been clear.


I use mt5 of icmarkets latest build


Thanks Davide

 
